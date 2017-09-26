30 tourism ambassadors unveiled to promote tourism – Minister

Business News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has welcomed 30 Ambassadors at a cocktail event to spearhead the “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana”, campaign.

The campaign concept draws on re-orienting Ghanaians on a new sense of national pride in its heritage, culture, and way of life.

The Ambassadors, who cut across different creative arts sectors including Musicians, Actors, Radio Presenters, Disc Jockeys (DJ) and Bloggers, are to promote tourism growth domestically and internationally to boost Ghana’s Ghana’s economic growth.

Catherine Afeku, the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, said the aim of the Tourism Ambassador programme, was to partner influential persons to help drive tourism growth in and outside the country.

She said the programme was to enhance, develop and deliver destination management objectives and potentially help position Ghana as a tourist destination of choice.

She said the ambassadors would, therefore, use their personalities and expertise to sell Ghana’s tourism potential to the world.

Ambassadors include SP Kofi Sarpong, D-Black, Nana Ampadu, Okyeame Kwame, Fancy Gadam, Agya Koo, Lucky Mensah, Abeiku Santana Aggrey and Sena Degadu.

Reggie N Bollie told GNA in an interview that, the appointed U.K and Europe Tourism Ambassadors said, “We feel very humbled and privileged to represent Ghana and we will endeavor to raise the flag of Ghana high wherever we go.”