You’re a twerp, fool and a disgrace to your family – Angry Citi FM CEO

2017-09-25

Managing Director of Accra-based Citi FM, Samuel Atta-Mensah a.k.a Sammens literally lost his cool on social media after engaging in a banter with one Koku Amenyaglo over his visit to the USA.

Koku Amenyaglo in a post said “the Citi FM CEO too was following Gabby like an errand boy”

The comment appeared not have sat well with the media practitioner who had earlier denied claims he was not in the USA as part of government delegation to attend the 72nd United Nations General Assembly and was equally not sponsored by the state.

In response to the ‘insulting comment’, Mr Samuel Atta-Mensah said; “you don’t know what you’re calling for yourself. Twerp. You’re a disgrace to your family. Even the father who gave birth to you has regretted. Fool. Nincompoop, Useless Boy. What have you done with your life. You’re a pity. Fool, stop hiding behind social media”

Mr Samuel Attah-Mensah and Gabby Asare Otchere Darko were on Thursday September 21, 2017 heckled by anti Akufo-Addo demonstrators who were seen hurling insults at them and accusing them of spending government.

In a video that has gone viral, Sammens was heard saying he traveled to the states for the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at his own cost and as a media person.

He was heard saying “I can show you my passport, I paid for by own trip”

To prove a point and explain himself further, he posted on his Facebook page;

“I was at the UN. Yes I went. I bought my own ticket, booked my own hotel, bought my own Pizza and took my own pictures. I’m still here as a media person with equal accesses as any other media person. You bore? You can go burn the sea”