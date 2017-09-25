WAFU Cup: Ghana captain Isaac Twum adjudged best player of the tournament

Isaac Twum is WAFU 2017 Most Valuable Player <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506301642_900_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana captain Isaac Twum was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations after leading the the Black Stars to win the trophy.

The Inter Allies midfielder was the most outstanding player for the Black Stars in the four games he played.



The defensive enforcer bossed the the midfield and dictated the pace of the 4-1 win against the Super Eagles in the final and could have easily passed as the best player of the match but for Stephen Sarfo’s clinical performance.



He won one man of the match accolade in the tournament in Ghana’s win over Gambia in the preliminary round.

