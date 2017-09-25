Vodafone picks three at CIMG Awards

Business News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: Vodafone Ghana

2017-09-25

Vodafone’s flagship health initiative, Healthline TV, has been adjudged TV Programme of the Year at this year’s Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) awards.

The Telecoms giant’s customer rewards programme, Yee Twi Kor, also won the best TV Advert of the Year and Press Advert of the Year, during the event held in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

Healthline TV, which has over the years amassed several awards both local and international, becomes the only TV programme to win this category four times over a seven-year period – 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Commenting on the awards, Agnes Emefa Essah, Sales and Marketing Director at Vodafone Ghana said:

‘It is truly a great honour to receive these three awards from CIMG. Our dominance over the years demonstrates our consistency and commitment to excellence as a telecommunication company.

We dedicate this awards to the millions of Ghanaians who have wholeheartedly embraced Healthline as a household initiative and to all the patients we have touched over the period. We recognise there’s still work to be done and we will not rest on our laurels in using technology to make that difference’’

Healthline TV continues to transform lives across the country through its quality education on television and its life-changing surgeries for financially-challenged Ghanaians.

The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) awards are designed to create awareness of the Marketing concept in businesses and sustainability and to promote high professional standards and excellence among practitioners.