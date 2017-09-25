UN Boss lauds Ghana for role in resolving The Gambia post-electoral crisis

President Akufo-Addo meets UN Boss, António Guterres in New York <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506330080_503_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Secretary-General António Guterres has commended Ghana for its contribution to the resolution of the post-electoral crisis in The Gambia.

He also expressed appreciation for President Akufo-Addo’s engagement and commitment, as co-chair of the group of 17 eminent Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) advocates, to the SDGs.

The UN Boss made the commendation when he met with President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in the Republic of Ghana and the sub-region.

They also discussed the challenges of terrorism and violent extremism.

