UN Boss lauds Ghana for role in resolving The Gambia post-electoral crisis

Un Lauds GhanaPresident Akufo-Addo meets UN Boss, António Guterres in New York

The Secretary-General António Guterres has commended Ghana for its contribution to the resolution of the post-electoral crisis in The Gambia.

He also expressed appreciation for President Akufo-Addo’s engagement and commitment, as co-chair of the group of 17 eminent Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) advocates, to the SDGs.

The UN Boss made the commendation when he met with President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in the Republic of Ghana and the sub-region.

They also discussed the challenges of terrorism and violent extremism.

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR