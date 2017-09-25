UN Boss lauds Ghana for role in resolving The Gambia post-electoral crisis

The Secretary-General António Guterres has commended Ghana for its contribution to the resolution of the post-electoral crisis in The Gambia.
He also expressed appreciation for President Akufo-Addo’s engagement and commitment, as co-chair of the group of 17 eminent Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) advocates, to the SDGs.
The UN Boss made the commendation when he met with President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the UN Headquarters in New York.
The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in the Republic of Ghana and the sub-region.
They also discussed the challenges of terrorism and violent extremism.