Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-25

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-25

FrontPage headlines all captured in the ‘papers’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506339538_457_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

Boundary dispute shouldn’t destroy Ghana, Ivory Coast relations – Bawumia

Ghana triumphs Cote d’Ivoire’s rights not violated

Ghana whip Nigeria to lift WAFU Cup

Worm infestation awareness launched in Accra

Huge relief at last. As Ghana keeps TEN oil fields despite modifications to her maritime boundary with La Cote D’Ivoire

GJA now a unionised body

ITLOS victory to bring investors on board- Tullow

Marijuana can be helpful in the treatment of some medical conditions

The impact of DUST on Ghana & Africa

Father of birth control pills dies at age 91

Ghana wins big in maritime dispute with Cote d’Ivoire

New Ghana awaits you – Bawumia assures prisoners

Failed attempt to rewrite Ghana’s history…Akyem mafia implodes as Nana Akufo-Addo’s cousin insists Nkrumah founded Ghana

Cocoa farmers deserve better – Nana-Addo

Gabby Otchere Darko humiliated! As angry US-based Ghanaians heckle him on the streets of New York

Ghana whip Nigeria to win WAFU Cup

Niger punish Benin to win bronze

Ghana floors Cote d’Ivoire over oil Boundary

GHPA Boss blows $1.5M

Achimota student jailed 3 years

NDC damns Kwesi Botchway report

Chart of countries with US Visa refusals – Ghana is 7th with 65.7% refusal rate

Ghanaians who fly Private jets

RLG to cough GH¢6m over breach of contract

Man loses GH¢365,000 over chieftaincy position

NDC hired agents at work;scaring away investors to frustrate Akufo-Addo’s private sector agenda.