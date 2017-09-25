Tepa Nursing College Principal to lose doctorate degree

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-25

Victoria Amoah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506340863_870_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Woes of the interdicted Principal of the Tepa Nursing and Midwifery Training College are likely to worsen as she faces the risk of losing her Honorary Doctorate Degree.

In 2015 Victoria Amoah was awarded the Honorary Doctorate Degree by the Peristrofi World International Awards Council for her professional excellence.

She was also awarded the Honorary Woman of the Moment, the President of Peristrofi, Dr. Divine Gabriel Brefo told Starr News that the Council has written to the Health Ministry as it probes the allegations against the Principal to revoke the award if she is found guilty by the Health Ministry.

“We are very much concerned about the issue and we cannot go ahead of the Ministry so we will wait till the Health Ministry is done with the investigation and if found guilty we will write to the University at California and the governing council for the woman of honor award which was given to her to be nullified”.

Ms. Amoah has been interdicted for squandering millions of school funds with the accountant. Academic and administrative work in the school has been disrupted as a result of the situation.

Reports had suggested that Ms. Amoah had been transferred to the Teshie Nursing college as head. The interdiction comes months after investigations by Ultimate FM in Kumasi fingered her in an alleged malfeasance at the school.

Ms. Amoah and the accountant of the college, Richard Asamoah, according to the investigations faked invoices and receipts to milk the government institution during every admission year in excess of GH¢9million.

The alleged corrupt practices began in 2011, two years after the college was established.

Further checks revealed that at least about 50 percent of past and current students of the college did not pass through any interview panel as prescribed by the Ministry of health because admission into the college was sold at a whopping GH¢3000.

Also, a probe into her activities at the college by a seven-member delegation dispatched there by the Ministry of Health uncovered a new GH¢7million fraud.

Meanwhile, the New Principal of the Tepa Nursing and Midwifery Training College is expected to assume office today following the refusal of the interdicted Head to hand over. They have already toured the school to interact with staff and students in compliance with a directive from the Health Ministry.