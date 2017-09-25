Teacher to spend 10 years in prison for defilement

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-25

The Kumawu Circuit Court, presided over by Mr. Abdul Yussif Osei Asibey, has sentenced a teacher to 10 years imprisonment for defiling an under-age school girl.

James Asante pleaded not guilty to the crime but the court ruled otherwise at the end of the trial.

The incident happened at Woraso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Thomas Zodanu told the court that the convict was the class teacher of the victim.

In February this year, he baited the girl with the gift of a mobile telephone and defiled her.

The prosecution said the mother of the victim on seeing her with the phone asked how she came by it, something she saw to be too expensive and far beyond what she could afford.

The young girl answered that it was given to her by Asante in exchange for sex.

ASP Zodanu said the shocked mother made a formal report to the police and he was arrested.