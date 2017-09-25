Students queue to ease themelves as school lacks infrastructure

Students of Klo – Agogo Senior High School are struggling to have a descent place to attend natures call.
The only five -Seater KVIP Toilet facility available in the School which is almost full, is also not adequate to contain the exponential population of students as a result of the Free Senior High School.
Both male and female Students have to queue in turns before they get access to defecate on the stenchy toilet facility. Students who cannot suppress their natures call to wait for their turn, as a result of stomach upset defecate in the bush.
Teachers and other staff also share same toilet facility with the students.
“This toilet which we have named as “downtown” is almost full, two -seater each for boys and girls while the teachers use the other one. We queue everyday to have access, the toilet is not good at all, it even gives we the female infections. There is no light here too but it is close to the bush so sometimes in the night when you come around you see snakes and scorpions around, which out of fear you cannot go to the toilet again,” a student said.
Infrastructural Crises Klo-Agogo SHS has been hit with severe infrastructure crises compelling school authorities to convert the limited Classrooms into Dormitories while uncompleted buildings including a small assembly hall have been turned into classrooms.
The situation is becoming worse and getting out of hand as the 660 Free Senior High School beneficiaries posted to the school report in thick a and fast. Currently only half of the students have reported.
Kitchen Under Trees