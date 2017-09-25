Sports Ministry declares Ghana’s readiness to host 2018 CHAN

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506375164_590_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah says the country is ready to bid and host the 2018 CHAN tournament.

Original host Kenya have been stripped of the hosting rights following CAF executive meeting in Accra last Saturday.

CAF cited slow preparations for the January 12-February 4 tournament as the reason of taking the hosting rights from Kenya.

With the Black Stars B failing to qualify for the tournament- many have suggested that Government should bid for the championship to enable Ghana participate in the competition.

Hon Isaac Asiamah says the country is ready to host any CAF organised competition.

“Ghana is already hosting CAF Africa Women Championship in 2018. We just got the information that CAF have stripped off the hosting right from Kenya due to some reasons,” he said.

“As a country we are ready to Host any CAF organized tournament. We did well in hosting the WAFU tournament without any bad report. The Fox Sports people were happy about the whole organization including the infrastructures we used . Almost Cape Coast alone had been able to host the WAFU.

"We have Tamale Sports Stadium, Kumasi Sports Stadium and the renovation of Accra Sports Stadium will start this year so Ghana stands at any point in time to host CAF tournament.

