Sports Ministry congratulates Black Stars B for winning WAFU Cup

The ministry of Youth and Sports has congratulated the Black Stars on their 4-1 triumph over bitterest rivals Nigeria to win the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations trophy.

The Black Stars were at their best after finding the back of the net four times to beat the Super Eagles 4-1 at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 24 and avenge their 2-0 defeat in the group stages.

A brace from Striker Stephen Sarfo and one each from Vicent Atinga and Hearts of Oak team-mate Winful Cobbinah was enough to help the Black Stars defeat Nigeria to defend the title they last won in 2013 in Kumasi.

Rabiu Ali how ever managed to pull one back for the Super Eagles.

In a tweet to congratulate the Black Stars for their splendid performance, MOYS said ”Big congratulations to @ghanafaofficial Black Stars for winning the @WAFUOFFICIAL tourney. The Govt and the people of Gh is really proud”.

