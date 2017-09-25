President’s address at 72nd UN General Assembly perfect – Governance Expert

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s speech delivered at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly meeting was perfect and expected despite attempts by former appointees in the previous administration to ridicule it, a renowned governance expert has observed.

“I know the President was going to deliver a good speech because he is good at speeches….the speech was excellent and expected”, Governance Expert, Prof. Emmanuel Osei Asiamah disclosed.

“Sometimes we must eschew politics into issues of international standards and give credit where it is due”, he admonished politicians on the national television.

Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye ridiculed the President’s speech as the poorest as compared to others under the Fourth Republican regime.

“In terms of UN speeches delivered by Ghanaians leaders, President Mahama’s speech delivered in 2014 at the height of Ebola crisis remains the best”, the young politician observed on his facebook page

Commenting on the recent ruling by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in the Maritime Border delimitation between Ghana and La Cote D’ Ivoire on GBC24, Prof. Osei Asiamah commended President Akufo-Addo for touching on matter when he addressed world leaders.

“For me the speech was not bad at all”, he maintained while urging members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to quit politicizing issues of national importance.