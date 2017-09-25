Prempeh College to sack 51 repeated students

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Fifty-One (51) Form 1 students at Prempeh College in Ashanti Region who failed their exams and could not be promoted are to be sacked following the implementation of the Free SHS policy.

Mother of one of the students Maame Yaa Asantewaa speaking to Kumasi based Abusua FM’s Osei Kwadwo said the authorities of the school have cautioned the 51 repeated students to leave the school since they can’t enjoy the Free SHS policy.

By repeating the students, they remain Form 1 students but will not qualify to enjoy the Free SHS as government didn’t provide for them under the laudable educational policy.

The school authorities are in a fix because they fear to admit the repeated students and ask them to pay school fees, and other fees. Their fear has been heightened following the sacking of two Headmasters for charging unapproved fees after the Free SHS policy was rolled out.

According to Maame Yaa Asantewaa, though all the 51 repeated students including her son are still in the school, their names are not in the school register.

“I went to the school yesterday 24th September 2017 and my son told me that though they’re still on campus, they are really not part of the school. They don’t have opportunity to go to dining hall and their names are not in the school register,” she said.

The authorities at Prempeh College are expected to meet today, Monday September 25, to deliberate on the issue and decide the fate of the 51 affected students.