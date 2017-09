Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2017

2017-09-25

Black Stars B



There was pump and pageantry after the Black Stars of Ghana were crowned Champions of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in magnificent style after they mauled arch-rivals Nigeria 4-1 at the Cape Coast stadium to retain the trophy which they won in 2013- the last time the tournament was hosted.

