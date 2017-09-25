Obom Chief commends President for Free SHS

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Nii Kpakpo Amaate II, Chief of Obom in the Greater Accra Region, has commended the Government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the introduction of the free Senior High School (SHS) across the country.

He said to support the Free SHS policy, a parcel of land has been offered by the people of the town to the Ga South Municipal Assembly for the construction of a SHS block to serve over 1,000 school going children in the area.

Nii Amaate made the commendation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when the chiefs and people of Obom in the Ga South Municipality celebrated their Homowo Festival at the weekend.

He appealed to the Ministry of Education, the Municipal Assembly, non-governmental organisations and philanthropists to lend their support to the construction of the school block to save the students from travelling far to access secondary education.

Nii Amaate advised the youth to take their schooling serious to enable them to contribute meaningfully towards the nation and their communities at large, as education was key to development.

He called on parents and government to provide the educational needs of the children to enable them to obtain good results in their examination for them to progress in their schooling while urging teachers to set good examples for the students to emulate.

The Chief of Obom appealed to the Ga South Municipal Assembly for the construction of a market, Lorry Park and a place of convenience to assist the people.

He also called for the opening of the Police Post, which was offered two years ago, to reduce crime in the area.

Nii Amaate pleaded with the Ghana Highway Authority for the re-gravelling of the 30-kilometre road, which links the town to Nsawam, Amasaman, Adeiso and Kasoa.