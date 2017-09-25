Nyaho Medical Centre honoured at [email protected] Jubilee Awards

Business News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-25

Nyaho Medical Centre has been recognized for its contribution to Ghana’s Economic development <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506363025_704_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Nyaho Medical Centre has been recognized for its outstanding contribution to Ghana’s Economic development during the nation’s 60 years of independence.

The medical facility was honoured together with other institutions for their significant contribution to national progress at the Diamond Jubilee Business & Financial Services excellence Ghana @ 60 Jubilee Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.

Receiving the award in the category of Total Healthcare, Dr. Eikem Tamaklo, Managing Director of Nyaho Medical Centre mentioned that the award was a confirmation of the rich heritage being built on to ensure that the hospital remains relevant in the next 60 years delivering innovative healthcare solutions not only to residents in Ghana but to attain its vision of being Africa’s most trusted name in healthcare.

Nyaho Medical Centre was established in March 1970 as Nyaho Clinic, a subsidiary of Private Clinics Limited founded by the late Col. Dr. Kwami Nyaho Tamaklo. The founder’s vision was to establish a hospital of international standard to provide quality healthcare. The name was later changed in May 2000 to Nyaho Medical Centre to reflect the comprehensive level of services available.

Nyaho Medical Centre provides a broad range of health care services to its numerous patrons – executives, expatriates, Ghanaians seeking quality health care within the Accra-Tema and citizens from West African countries seeking specialist care. Services cover 24-hour general medical care, surgery, out-patient and in-patient facilities, specialist clinics, emergency care, in-house pharmacy, laboratory, diagnostic and endoscopy services.

The Centre has also contributed to local and national research findings and medical advancements in Ghana especially in the areas of Urology and Surgery and this legacy of innovation continues on in many areas.

Recently Nyaho Medical Centre received a Level 4 certificate from SafeCare, a healthcare standards approval body accredited by the International Society for Quality in Healthcare. The quality seal affirms Nyaho Medical Centre’s passionate commitment to service quality and patient safety.