No terrorist attack on Accra Mall – Police

The Ghana Police Service has dismissed reports that there has been a terrorist attack on the Accra Mall.

Rumours that a group of terrorists had attacked the popular mall went viral on social media over the weekend creating fear and panic among a section of the public.

But the Police says upon receiving the information, security checks was conducted on the Mall and found the information to be false.

A statement signed by ACP David Eklu, the Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police warned those behind the false information to desist as it has serious implication for the entire country.