No terrorist attack on Accra Mall – Police

The Ghana Police Service has dismissed reports that there has been a terrorist attack on the Accra Mall.
Rumours that a group of terrorists had attacked the popular mall went viral on social media over the weekend creating fear and panic among a section of the public.
But the Police says upon receiving the information, security checks was conducted on the Mall and found the information to be false.
A statement signed by ACP David Eklu, the Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police warned those behind the false information to desist as it has serious implication for the entire country.
“Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to indentify those behind this false information for the necessary action to be taken,” the statement said.