No degree holder is goal king – Stephen Sarfo fires back

Local Black Stars player, Stephen Sarfo has laughed off critics trolling him on social media for being deficient in the English language.

According to him, his deficiency in the Queen’s language has not stopped him from achieving the massive feat in his career.

Stephen Sarfo has been trending on social media for expressing himself poorly in English after he was adjudged Man of the match and also won the Golden Boot award in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.



The 23-year-old talented forward scored two goals in the final of the tournament against bitterest rivals Nigeria as Black Stars B retained the WAFU Cup.

All these exploits by the Berekum Chelsea in-form striker seem not to have impressed Ghanaians who then decided to troll him for his bad English.

But in an exclusive interview on Adom News Monday, Stephen Sarfo said he is not bothered by the wave of attacks on his English proficiency.

The dreadlocks goal poacher said though he was not intelligent while in basic school, his talent has made him very popular.

Stephen Sarfo added that annexing the top scorer award in the tournament is not his ultimate aim.

He said his ultimate dream is to get a call-up into the Black Stars.

