Newly recruited teachers to strike October 2

Newly recruited teachers from colleges of education have threatened to resume their suspended strike on 2 October, 2017.

This, according to the teachers, is in protest for the non-payment of their arrears.

“Many members of our Union have received less than half of the salary arrears, which is unusual because the Minister of Education gave the leadership of Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana assurance that the government will pay us in full and not the three-month pay policy implemented by immediate past government,” they said in a statement.

The teachers said resorting to strike is “the last and appropriate option” following the silence of the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Controller and Accountant General Department on the issue of their arrears.

They have accused the GES of working against them as “the head of the IPPD unit stymied the directive of the Minister of Education that he should ensure that we get our arrears appropriately.”

The teachers have therefore called on all stakeholders of education to consider their grievances by ensuring that the government pays them their arrears in due time or will begin an industrial action on Monday, October 2 2017 until they receive their arrears.