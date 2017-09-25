Nationwide Micro Finance Ltd awarded CIMG 2016 Microfinance Company of the year

Business News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-25

play videoMr. Sebastian Kofi Ocran (R) receiving the award on behalf of the company <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506366177_38_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Nationwide Micro Finance Ltd have been awarded the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) 2016 Micro Finance Company of the year.

This was at the 2016 Annual CIMG Awards event held on Saturday September 23rd , 2017 in Accra.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Mr. Sebastian Kofi Ocran, Head of Operations said that the recognition was especially pleasing to NATIONWIDE MICRO FINANCE LTD because it was achieved in a time when the Ghanaian economy and businesses were facing several challenges.

He attributed the success of NATIONWIDE MICRO FINANCE LTD’s growth to our profitable branch network focused on viability and best customer service.

Speaking to the Chief Executive Officer of the company Mr. Joseph Edu-Quayson, he noted that ‘’we have indeed gained our rightful place in the industry as we continue to deploy our resources in supporting the growth of SME’s in Ghana. Our seamless knowledge and application of good marketing practices in our operations where we have consciously identified, anticipated and produced custom-made financial solutions to our client base. Our client base are prone to switching with the least sign of impropriety. This has always been the clear distinction amongst our peers’’.

He further thanked the cherished clients for making the organization the preferred Choice, staff and Board of Directors for the team work in achieving another milestone of recognition once again.