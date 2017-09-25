MTN Ghana invests US$13.4 million in CSR

Business News of Monday, 25 September 2017

The MTN Ghana Foundation, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana, a telecommunication company has spent US$13.4 million in its corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the country.

Mr. Stephen Asare, the Brong-Ahafo, Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regional distribution Manager of MTN Ghana said the amount was spent on education, health and water sectors.

Speaking at a public forum organised by the company in the Techiman Municipality in the Brong-Ahafo Region, Mr. Asare said the foundation had also supported vulnerable people to become self-reliant.

Attended by MTN mobile money merchants, customers, students, security officers, bankers and public sector workers, the forum offered opportunity for the company to receive grievances from customers and also updated them on its activities.

Mr. Asare said the Foundation had invested more than US$1 million dollars in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

He said the Foundation had offered scholarships to students at all levels of education and also supported a number of English and Mathematics teachers to pursue higher education.

Mr. Asare explained the MTN mobile money had come to stay and to reduce stress in money transactions and therefore urged especially petty traders to take advantage of it to minimise the risk in handling money.

He also advised companies, businesses and vehicle owners to take advantage of the company’s Vehicle Tracking Machine register to monitor the movement of their drivers.

Mr. Asare cautioned the general public to be wary of fraudsters who use the company’s network to dupe unsuspecting customers.

He also advised mobile money merchants to demand voters’ Identification card from customers who withdraw monies from them for the purpose of authenticity.

Mr. Joseph Kwadwo Addae, MTN Ghana’s Technical Manager in-charge of Brong-Ahafo, Upper West, Upper East and Northern Regions said the company had introduced 2G, 3G and 4G networks to improve on the speed of internet connectivity of customers.

He said cable theft was a major problem for the company and appealed to the general public to support in arresting the perpetrators.