MD of MTN Ghana emerges CIMG Marketing Man of the year

Business News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-25

Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Ghana, has emerged the Marketing Man of the year, 2016 at the 28thEdition of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) National Performance Awards in Accra.

Mrs Abiola Bawuah, Chief Executive Officer, UBA was adjudged the Marketing Woman of the Year, 2016.

Other award winners included Mr Clifford Duke Mettle, Director Marketing and Alternate Channels, Unibank, was Marketing Practitioner of the year, while Ms Lorlornyo Nuworsu, Client Relations Officer, NHIA was the Marketing Student of the year.

The awards covered eight major areas: Personalities, Hall of Fame-Elites, Hall of Fame, Media, Products, Business organizations, Category and special category.

The theme for the event was: “Cause Related to Marketing: A Panacea for National Behavioural Change.”

Mr Asante, in his acceptance speech, commended the organisers for the honour and recognition of his hard work and he dedicated the award to the united MTN family for their hard work.

He said MTN Ghana believed that its operations needed to affect enterprises to improve on their connectivity and enhance the lives of Ghanaians.

Mr Kojo Mattah, the National President of CIMG, said as a responsive professional body, they sought to use the profession and expertise to bear on the issues that affected the environment in which they operated.

He said this in most cases underpins the programmes and events and this consideration was what informed the choice of the theme.

“We hope by this marketers and corporate Ghana can incorporate into their sales and marketing strategies related to marketing to help bring about behavioural change that work against our progress as a nation,” he added.

He said when all make a conscious effort at this; marketers shall be contributing to a worthy cause.

He expressed the hope that together “we shall continue to impact our dear nation in various ways that will make the future brighter for our children and the generation after them”.

Toyota Ghana Ltd picked up the Motor Firm of the year 2016 and Melcom Group Ltd notched the Retail Outlet of the year 2016.

Vanguard Assurance Company won Insurance Company of the year.

Ethiopian Airlines won the Airline of the year (International) and Africa World Airline won Airline of the year (Domestic).