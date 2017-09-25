Major Mahama trial: Prosecution amends charge sheets to include new accused persons

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

The accused persons were charged for conspiracy to commit crime and murder

The prosecution in the murder case of Major Maxwell Mahama has presented an amendment charge sheet to the Accra District court to include two recently arrested suspects.

The Amendment is to consolidate the new arrest with the already accused person in the custody of the police into one charge sheet.

Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amegah prayed the court to discharge all the accused persons temporarily to enable them make the consolidation.

The accused persons, whose plea were not taken were charged for conspiracy to commit crime and murder.

The accused persons arrived at the court premises singing praises and worship song to the glory of God. Majority of them were also holding biblical literature, which consisted of devotional materials with one inscription as ‘How to become a strong Christian’ as the title of the Book.

DSP Amega told the court presided over by Mr Joshua Caleb Baidoo that the prosecution was still waiting for the advice from the Attorney General’s Department, since they have presented the duplicate docket to them.

Mr George Bernard Shaw, counsel for all the Accused Persons, prayed the court for a copy of the charge sheet to be given to them.

At the sitting today, Monday, September 25, all the 20 accused persons plus the two newly arrest were present – made up of 21 males and a female.

Major Mahama was on a national assignment at Denkyira Obuasi when on May 29, he was lynched by some residents, who allegedly mistook him for an armed robber because he had a pistol in his back pocket.

The mob ignored his consistent plea that, he was an officer of the Ghana Army.

The Court adjourned the matter to October 10.