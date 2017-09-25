Lower court judges, magistrates to strike soon

Aggrieved Lower court judges and magistrates are likely to withdraw their services, effective October 2017, over unpaid allowances and the non-implementation of the upward review of their salaries since 2012.

This website can confirm that the Judicial Secretary (JS), Justice Alex B. Acheampong earlier wrote to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta demanding payment of the allowances.

A copy of the letter dated September 5, 2017, read in part: “we refer to our letters dated 25th April 2017, 7th June 2017 and July 24, 2017, in respect of payment of petrol allowance due the members of the Lower Bench and payment of allowances for staff of the Service.”

It stated, “the non-payment of these approved allowances which are due the affected judges and staff is leading to agitation and any further delay in honoring these obligations could result in labour unrest,” and urged the finance minister to intervene as soon as possible for the smooth running of the Judicial Service and the courts.

Reports say Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo following the development met with the minister in an attempt to meet the demands of the agitating judges.

There are reports Judges of the Lower Bench may boycott all end of legal year activities beginning this week.