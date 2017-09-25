Late Alhaji Sly Tetteh deserves to be celebrated – Hadzide

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2017

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide, wants the memory of the late Alhaji Sly Tetteh to be immortalized for his contribution to the development of sports in the country.

According to him, “a nation that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for” he remarked during a legacy lecture organised in the memory of the late football administrator at the Tang Palace hotel in Accra last Friday.

Extolling the virtues of Alhaji Tetteh, the deputy minister said he was left without any doubt that the Liberty Professionals bankroller was a hero and needed to be celebrated.

He challenged all to take a cue from the late Tetteh’s determination to contribute to the development of the game, “Alhaji was an ordinary Ghanaian so one does not need to be a minister or sports journalist to contribute to sports, he said.

“Contribution of sports must be done by ordinary people and that is the lesson I draw from Sly Tetteh” Pius said to a rapturous applause from audience at the function that was chaired by Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D Jawula, a former chairman of the GFA, as well as the CAF president, Dr Ahmad Ahmad, his second deputy, Mr Constant Omari and the entire CAF Executive Committee membership.

He described sports as a tool for crime prevention, wealth creation and promotion of fitness and well-being and said he was proud “because the government is in the position to continue from where Alhaji Tetteh left off because his vision coincides if government, Pius remarked.

Delivering the legacy lecture, GFA president Kwasi Nyantakyi, who is also the first vice president of CAF, said Alhaji Tetteh made significant contribution towards the development of sports by combing every corner of the country to unearth talents.

He said Alhaji Tetteh’s contributions were not only limited to the local scene but was felt over the continent as he established football academies in countries such as Togo, Sierra Leone and Kenya to nurture talents.

CAF president, Dr Ahmad said they were now operating a transparent system where every individual’s contribution would be factored into their administration to ensure the game grow on the continent.