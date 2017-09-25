KMA not assisting NADMO in disaster prevention

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-25

Kwabena Nsenkyire cautioned the public to be wary of strong winds that accompany rains <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506373188_581_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ashanti Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Kwabena Nsenkyire, has said the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is not assisting the organization as plans are being put in place to manage potential disasters.

Mr Nsenkyire told host of the Kumasi FM morning show, Nana Kojo Jantuah, on Monday, September 25 that the posture adopted by officials of the KMA clearly points to the effect that they do not value the preventive measures being put in place by the NADMO but are rather interested in other projects that will fetch the assembly more revenue.

“I don’t think we can rely on the KMA in disaster prevention. What bothers on the environment, nobody cares, meanwhile where road projects are on-going, where other projects that will bring revenue to the KMA are on-going, you will find officials of the KMA there,“ he yelled.

“As we speak, there are several factors that can cause disaster in Kumasi; cattle are moving anyhow within the Manhyia area, but the officials are quiet on it. What kind of city are we building?” he quizzed.

His comments come on the heels of the heavy downpour on Saturday and Sunday, leading to the collapse of a bridge at Brongkon-Afrancho in the Afigya Kwabre District, a situation that resulted in the inability of school children to attend school. Mr Nsenkyire described the incident as very pathetic and unfortunate, especially on a busy Monday morning.

He also cautioned the public to be wary of strong winds that accompany rains.