Joyce Midley’s Foundation donates to Volta Home Orphanage

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-25

Joy in Giving Foundation, an initiative of renowned Broadcast Journalist, Joyce Midley, has donated assorted items and cash to the Volta Home Orphanage at Vedeme in the Volta Region.

The Broadcast Journalist with over a decade experience in television also feted the children at the Orphanage on Saturday, September 23, 2017.

This is not the first time Joyce Midley is providing such a gesture to the Volta Home Orphanage. In 2015 and 2016, Joyce Midley put together her Easter and Christmas packages and donated them to this orphanage and two others in the country. The aim was to put a smile on the faces of these fortunate children in society.

Joyce Midley told Myjoyonline.com that this year, she plans on embarking on a special project with selected orphanages in the country. This involves physically visiting, feting and donating food items to some orphanages across the country.

“The foundation is kick-starting the project with the Volta Home Orphanage in Vedeme in the Volta Region.”

This follows a request from the orphanage that some of the children aspire to pursue a career in broadcasting and therefore would request my mentorship, guidance, advice and motivation, she explained.

About 60 children of the Volta Home Orphanage were feted and benefited from cash donations as well as well as groceries such as rice, tin fish, milk, juice, diapers, educational materials, some dresses Joyce Midley wore for her news presentations, 10 yards of cloth, biscuits among others.

Orphanages that have benefitted under this project are the Osu Children’s Home in Accra, the Volta Home Orphanage in Vedeme in the Volta Region and the Alpha & Omega Orphanage at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The exercise is by the kind courtesy of Melcom Ghana Limited, Mothers of Africa, Patrick Quainoo Ministries and Friends of Joyce Midley.