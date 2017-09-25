ITLOS ruling is victory for Ivory Coast too – GIGS commends

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-25

The Ghana Institute for Governance and Security (GIGS) has commended Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire for amicably settling the maritime boundary dispute through the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS).

The Institute notes in a release Sunday that the decision to go to ITLOS demonstrates the zeal of both countries to ensure a peaceful resolution of the matter that could have escalated into violence.

“Although the ruling favoured Ghana, we believe the victory is for both countries and West Africa in general.

“This is because, without their cooperation and commitment to a peaceful resolution, the adjudication process would have been frustrated, which could have created insecurity on the oil fields of the disputed area,” said the statement signed by Executive Director, David Agbee.

GIGS commends Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire on ITLOS ruling

The Ghana Institute of Governance and Security (GIGS) takes note of the ruling by the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) on the maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, which by unanimous decision declared Ghana victorious.

We also take note of the acceptance of the ruling by the two countries in a joint statement the representatives of the two countries issued after the Chamber ruled on the case in Hamburg on Saturday 23rd September 2017.

GIGS wishes to commend Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire for the peaceful and cooperative process they committed themselves to in settling the dispute.

The dispute posed an immense security and economic threat to both countries and the sub-region in general, and as witnessed in other zones, such disputes have led to violence.

It is worth noting that the option to resort to the ITLOS was taken after some 10 failed attempts to settle the dispute through mediation.

This, in itself, demonstrates the zeal of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire to ensure a peaceful and amicable resolution of the matter.

We are happy that the two West African neighbours have been able to diffuse such a complicated security and economic threat with calm and maturity, and through cooperation and legal means, without animosity.

Although the ruling favoured Ghana, we believe the victory is for both countries and West Africa in general.

This is because, without their cooperation and commitment to a peaceful resolution, the adjudication process would have been frustrated, which could have created insecurity on the oil fields of the disputed area.

GIGS, therefore, congratulates Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire for a shared victory, and commend them for showcasing the true meaning of diplomacy and good neighbourliness.

We also commend the Judges of the Special Chamber, specially created for the case, for the expeditious adjudication, and all institutions and individuals from both countries who played a role in achieving this feat.

Signed: 24th September 2017

David Agbee (Executive Director)