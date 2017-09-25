I did no wrong signing ‘faulty’ ambulance deal – Alban Bagbin

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Former Health Minister, Alban Bagbin dismisses claims he erred when he signed a contract for the supply of 200 ambulances for which the first 30 delivered were found to be defective.

The Nadowli West Member of Parliament (MP) said he is ready to face the law if the agreement is found to be problematic.

Interacting with journalists in the Upper West Regional capital of Wa, Mr Bagbin said issues government has found with the contract borders on implementation.

“Did they say any clause in the agreement is bad,” he asked.

The Health Ministry in 2012 awarded a 2.4 million-Euro contract to a company owned by the special aide to former National Security Advisor, Joseph Nunoo Mensah.

Out of the 200 ambulances to be procured through Big Sea Trading LLC, 30 of the vehicles supplied were found to be unfit for purpose.

Current Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu said he will forward the appropriate documents to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to probe the matter.

Sections of Ghanaians have called on the government to prosecute persons who played a role in the award of the contract.

But Mr Bagbin, who was Minister of Health in the John Mahama administration at the time the contract was signed said, it will be unfair for his name to be mentioned when people are talking about the implementation of the contract. “Is there anything wrong with the agreement I signed?”

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament said, even though the agreement was vetted by the lawyers and technical team of the Ministry of Health, he is ready to be held responsible if there are issues with the contract he signed.