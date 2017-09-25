I am disappointed in NPP – Onsy Nkrumah

Politics of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-25

Dr Onsy Kwame Nkrumah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506356723_405_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Dr Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, a Pan Africanist has expressed disappointment with the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) decision to relegate to the background the significant contributions of his father to Ghana’s independence.

He said for instance that the failure of the government to celebrate this year’s Founder’s Day, as it was done in the past, was “unfair” to the memory of Dr Nkrumah.

“I am astonished at the failure of the government to celebrate this special Founder’s Day when we have the presence of diplomatic corp and dignitaries from abroad attending in honour of the memory of Dr Nkrumah,” he said.

Epitome of independence

Dr Nkrumah, who is a member of the Convention People’s Party, expressed these sentiments when the Daily Graphic spotted him entering the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum on Sunday. He said: “Dr Nkrumah is the epitome and symbol of our struggle for independence.”

Clad in black political suit, Dr Nkrumah Jr went to the mausoleum to pray at the tomb.

Dr Nkrumah Jr said Ghana stood to be worse off if the current government continued to fail to recognise the Founder’s Day next year.

“I just pray it is a mistake of a new government that did not have the right advice and I hope the government will pick it up next year,” he said.

Shameful

According to him, when Ghanaians travel abroad, most foreigners mistake Ghana for Guyana, a country in South America, until one mentions Kwame Nkrumah for them to recognise Ghana as a nation in West Africa.