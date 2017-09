Dr Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana cuts sod for projects to begin



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says government is taking steps to reform the prisons and also to construct at least two boreholes in each prison in the country.

Dr. Bawumia made the disclosure when he visited the Nsawam Medium Security prison to have first-hand information on the state of prisons in Ghana.

He used the visit to donate Polytanks to the Ghana Prisons Service to improve accessibility to water.

