Government targets 300MW of solar by 2020

Last year, the Bui Generation Station supported the national grid with 934 GWh of power.

Government intends to scale up the penetration of renewable energy in the system, with a plan to hit 300megawatts of solar by 2020.

As part of the measures, the Bui Power Authority has completed expansion works on its switchyard to accommodate the injection of up to 250MW of grid solar energy, Deputy Minister for Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo, revealed at the inauguration of a seven-member board for the company.

He tasked the new board to stategise and increase the solar potential of the country, especially in the northern sector, to balance the siting of generating plants in the country.

The country, he said, has enormous renewable energy resources, especially in the areas of solar and hydro power, expressing hope that the unique experience and skills set gained in the implementation of the 400MW Bui Hydrolecetric Project would be leveraged upon by the authority in exploring alternate energy sources.

“We at the ministry have been working assiduously to ensure that the solar generation on our energy mix increases from the current 22.5MWp to about 300MWp in 2020”, he said.

He explained that, the location of the BGS Switchyard and its attendant switching facilities connected to the national grid, put Bui Power Authority at an advantageous position in not only supporting with the transmission of solar power but also increasing the grid connected solar potential of the country.

Acting Chief Director at the Ministry of Energy, Mr. Lawrence Asangongo Apaalse, told the board members that: “One of the main tasks we have right on board, now, is the disengagement of hydro from thermal sources of power. Bui Power has some form of expertise that we expect from you in the form of advice. These are issues that we will be contacting you on for assistance as to how to go forward as soon as the board comes into office”.

The board, chaired by Afare Apeadu Donkor, a former ambassador to China, has Fred Oware, CEO of Bui Power, Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahman and Mrs. Sylvia Maria Asare as members.

The other members include Gabriel Osei, Dr. Adams Sulemana Achanso and Mr. Kwaku Bowianso Abrefa.

Chairman of the board, Afare Apeadu Donkor, expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the honour done them and promised to deliver on his mandate as board chairman.

“We aware of our responsibilities and where we are coming from but the most important thing is to prove our mettle…and I believe, on behalf of our colleagues, we can give you – the ministry, and the nation our word that we will deliver, God being our helper”, he said.

Executive Chairman of the State Enterprises Commission, Mr. Asamoah Boateng, congratulated the newly appointed board and wished them well in the discharge of their duties.

He said the Commission would be instituting certain measures in its performance monitoring and evaluation role as well as organising training programmes for Boards and Managements of state enterprises.

The Bui Power Authority was established in 2007 by an Act of Parliament, as the administrative body of the Bui Hydrolecetric Project, to plan, execute and manage the second largest hydroelectric dam in the country.

Inauguration of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company board

In a separate ceremony, the board of governors for the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company was also inaugurated to guide the company in fulfilling its mandate of promoting wider usage of LPG as a substitute for charcoal and firewood.

The board is chaired by Frank Boakye Agyen, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Effiduase-Asokore Constituency.

Other members include Ms. Frances Asiam, Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. George Oppong, Alhaji Bukari Ben Salifu and Awulae Annor Adjaye III.

The rest are Mr. Nana Amoako, Mr. Nana Forson Danso, Mr. Nicolas Kofi Arthur and Alhaji Ahmed Abdulai Abu.

The Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCMCL) was incorporated under the Companies Code ,1963 (Act 179) as a Private Limited Liability company on May 14, 1998, to produce Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders of all sizes for the domestic and export markets.

Test production began in the same year. It is 100% owned by the Government of Ghana.

The company’s objectives, when fully, fulfilled are expected to curtail some environmental challenges such as degradation, deforestation and desertification caused by excessive use of firewood which previously accounted for over 71% of energy consumed in the domestic sector.