Ghanaians, others, call on world leaders to act on Sustainable Development Goals

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: Kenneth Nana Amoateng

2017-09-25

A hashtag; #ACT4SDGs, has been adopted on all social media platforms to propagate their message.

Today marks the 2nd anniversary of the Sustainable Development Goals which was introduced particularly to bring sustainable aid to developing countries. As part of activities to mark the day, some citizens in 109 countries around the world including in Ghana have raised their voices in a joint effort to hold governments accountable and to advocate for evident action on the SDG’S.

These persons believe that the SDGs, since its introduction by world leaders, has seen very little impact on various countries worldwide. They believe this consented effort will go a long way to draw government’s attention to the promises they made and eventually bring significant change to all persons.

Read the full statement below:

Through the ‘We the People ACT4SDGs campaign thousands of campaigners and ordinary citizens have come together to mark the anniversary and to organise 834 events from Manila to Buenos Aires to Brussels, Mexico City and Nairobi, to create awareness on the SDGs, highlight local realities, and hold our governments accountable.

Kenneth Nana from Abibiman Foundation and GCAP Ghana said, “We urge our leaders to #ACT4SDGs and take urgent action to tackle poverty, inequality and climate change. We can work together to create a better, more fair world. Our future, our children’s future, and the future of our planet depend on it.’’

On 25 September 2015, world leaders agreed to a definitive plan for the planet and its people by adopting 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The SDGs are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030. If the 193 governments who signed the SDGs hold to their commitments, the results will be extraordinary.

The SDGs could achieve an end to poverty by 2030 that condemns millions of people, especially women and girls, to an early death, poor education and ill health, a turning point in the soaring levels of inequality and discrimination and an accelerated transition to 100% renewable energy, ensuring policies that take care of people and planet.

The Global Call to Action Against Poverty (GCAP) is a southern-led movement that challenges the structures and institutions that perpetuate poverty and inequality.

GCAP supports people in 85 countries in their struggles for justice and brings individuals and organisations together to challenge the institutions and processes that perpetuate poverty and inequalities. Together, we defend and promote human rights, gender justice, social justice, climate justice and the security needed for the dignity and peace of all