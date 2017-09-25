Ghana will have female president one day – Nana Addo

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

President Nana Akufo-Addo has pledged his commitment to empowering women and girls in Ghana in a bid to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To this end, Akufo-Addo said his government is putting in place policies that will ensure the girl child in Ghana is encouraged to reach her full potential, for Ghana to possibly produce a woman president for the country.

The president also cited the implementation of the free Senior High School policy, as one that will go a long way to keep the girl child in school.

Speaking at a UNESCO Global Concert in New York, the president added that, because women account for 51 percent of the population of Ghana and in most countries “empowering them is critical to speeding up Africa’s progress.”

“So as president of Ghana, as co-chair of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and as AU gender champion, I am committed to putting in place policies and programmes aimed at improving the development of the girl child in Ghana. I’m equally committed to ensuring access to a minimum of senior high school education for the girl child in Ghana; a policy that has already began to work.”

“I’m also committed to mobilizing support towards ending child marriage in Ghana and the whole of the African continent. Together we can achieve gender equality, empower the women and girls and achieve the global means of the sustainable development goals. And one day we are going to have a female president of Ghana,” he added.