Ghana took Ivory Coast to court because of various threats – Mahama

Ex president John Dramani says the main reason why Ghana headed to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) was mainly due to the various threats issued by Ivory Coast.

Mahama says the “warning letters” received from Ivorian authorities offered left him with no option than to seek a “definitive solution” to the dispute especially when Ghana’s precious resources were at risk.

According to Mahama, “Ghana did not allow this litigation to mar the cordial relations that exists between Ghana and La Cote D’Ivoire.” The ruling, which was presented by the president of the special chamber, Justice Boualem Bouguetaia has revealed specific things regarding the dispute and gains of Ghana.

Meanwhile, both sides of the council (Ghana and Ivory Coast) have vowed to stick to the special court ruling as vice president, Mahamamudu Bawumia has made the case for political commentators not to attribute Ghana’s victory to partisanship.

