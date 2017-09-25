Ghana should have a female president in 2020 – Dela Sowah

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpando, Dela Sowah, has predicted that Ghana’s first female president is likely to emerge from her party in 2020.

According to her, women have the ability to multi-task and to always find solutions to multiple problems, and that trait makes them better leaders in all spheres of life.

Her comments come on the back of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s pronouncement at this year’s Global Citizen Festival in New York City that Ghana may one day have a female president for the very first time.

The Kpando legislator, who is also the former Deputy Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government, speaking to Class News’ Blessed Sogah said she believes there is no better time than now for women to be courageous and take on the challenges that confront the country.

“Women have the capacity and capability to handle multiple problems in the home front, in the business front and so if the nation is having numerous problems, then it means it is time for a female president,” she stated.

She continued: “I think I’m one of those bold women. I think we have several bold women who will want to step out or encourage others and say ‘it’s time for us to step out’. And once one person steps out, then the others will see that ‘why not’ we can also step out, we can also do it. So I believe the time is now for women in Ghana to step up and take the mantle of leadership at the presidential level.

“We should have a female president. I don’t want to say much now but I’m very confident that in 2020, we’ll see a female president from my party likely. I think Ghana politics is maturing and people are knowing more and learning more and exercising their franchise better than some years ago so I believe even at a contest, God willing, we should have a female president in 2020.”