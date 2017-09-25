Free SHS: Akufo-Addo’s vision is good for Ghana – Dan Botwe

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Dan Kwaku Botwe, the Minister for Regional Reorganizational and Development and Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere in the Eastern Region, has entreated beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy to study hard and aspire for excellence.

Mr. Botwe toured the various Senior High Schools to assess the implementation of the policy over the weekend.

The Minister, who gave the advice when he visited almost all the SHSs on the Akropong Ridge namely, Aburi Girls SHS, Adonten SHS, Mamfe Methodist Girls SHS, Nifa SHS, Benkum SHS, Okuapenman SHS, Mampong presec, among others, admonished the students to dispel the notion that anything free is substandard, but make good use of it and pray for President Akufo-Addo to deliver on his promises.

The MP told the students that government had played its part by investing over GH400million in their education, so they should also learn hard to pass their exams during the three-year programnme. The headmasters, who received the minister in the company of the Akuapem North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Dennis Miracle Aboagye, said they were facing some challenges despite the high enrollment.

The heads of some schools complained that many fresh students were placed in schools with limited capacities.

They also pleaded with the government to provide additional dormitories, assembly halls, beds and desks, and also complete some GETFUND projects started by the previous Mahama administration.

Some head teachers were highly elated with the historic high enrollment for this academic year, promising to give off their best to ensure the success of the policy.

Many people, including some political parties, claimed Nana Addo could never implement the free SHS policy in Ghana.