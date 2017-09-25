Flood leaves hundreds displaced in Ashanti Region

Fifty homes suffered from the floods which were as a result of the heavy downpour Friday night <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506364918_679_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Some parts of the Suame constituency in the Ashanti region was submerged after some hours of heavy downpour yesterday.

According to reports, fifty homes suffered from the floods which were as a result of the heavy downpour Friday night.

Although there are no casualties recorded, victims say City authorities should ensure that building regulations are adhered to by builders.

Starrfmonline.com reports that affected residents numbering over 200 said they had never witnessed such a devastation before.

According to the website, the level of the flooded water depending on one’s height could be at one’s neck or at the person’s knee level, and it had to take officials of the Ghana National Fire Service Sunday to rescue those trapped in their homes.

However, the residents were cut off the National Grid to avoid electrocution.

