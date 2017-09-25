Five lessons learnt from WAFU 2017

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2017

The Black Stars B might be celebrating their triumphant WAFU 2017 champions after the landslide win over feared nemesis, Super Green Eagles, but the real benefits of the championship supersede just a trophy. From the organisation through to coverage, publicity al the way down to the coronation, the 2017WAFU tournament will surely go down in history as one to remember. Here are key lessons learnt during the course of the championship.

African Football Can Be Packaged And Sold Better If Planned Very Well

Led by the superb and holistic coverage of the just ended FOX Sports WAFU championship, the notion that African football is not attractive has been defeated and eviscerated completely. From the graphics all the way down to the multiple cameras used, the behind the scenes visuals, clear pictures and massive patronage even on low key matches, African football can compete with the elite if given the needed packaging and exposure. What if CAF tries FOX Sports at the AFCON or the CAF Champions league?

The Triumphant Black Stars Must Be Kept And Used As A Backup to The Senior Team

In a country where selection into is preceded by a trip outside the shores of the country, the current Black Stars B team must be kept in place to serve as a backup for the senior national team. The telepathy in the team coupled with the tight defensive setup speaks volume of the assembled side and must not be allowed to go down the drain. Names like Stephen Sarfo, Isaac Twum, Kwame Kizito and the speedy Patrick RAzak can be culled into the senior team for mentorship roles in the near future.

International football is always a testing ground for footballers but the exploits of the phobia fraternity speaks volume for their future development. It is only fair to argue that the Black Stars won as a solid and a complete team but the key role played the capital based contingent must be looked into. Atinga picked his first yellow card in 27 games as a centre back to highlight his recent form whiles the speedy Patrick Razak, the workaholic Kwame Kizito and the versatile Thormas Abbey must be kept by the bank roller for at least two more years. The 2000 continental grand masters will surely return to CAF Champions by 2019 if these stars stay with the club.

READ THIS: Photos: CAF President Meets Bawumia At Flag Staff House WAFU Championship Can Compete With Nations Cup With Better Sponsors.

If the maiden edition of the expanded WAFU can be this excellent even on pilot basis, what if the organising body up their game and get more sponsors on board. The newly expanded 24-team AFCON will surely cause a lot of problems in the 2019 edition , leaving room for many to start comparing WAFU to the CAN. The zonal championship stormed the continent like a tsunami and few will be surprised in the event that WAFU supersede CAN.

The electric nature of the just ended CHAN goes a long way to make CHAN a redundant tournament factoring in COCAFA and CECAFA from the South and EAST African respectively. The COSAFA Cup has been very active in recent time but the speed with which WAFU stormed West Africa, the continent for now does not need CHAN. It is a waste of space, badly timed, and must be rubbished spiced by the expanded 24 team AFCON.