Family of deceased wants “compromised” Police investigated

The family of a man killed in a robbery incident at Walewale, the West Mamprusi district capital a week ago has petitioned the District Chief Executive Abu Mohammed, demanding investigations into the criminal offence and attitude of the police in the area.

The man, Razak Yakubu died on Monday at about 7pm when six armed robbers riding two motorbikes opened fire sporadically at the Walewale market targeting mobile money operators and shop owners.

The Bisharanaayiri family said the deceased, a “law abiding citizen and an official of the Ghana Cocoa Board in the Central Region” was at the market center to buy a medication from a pharmaceutical shop and got hit by stray bullet that came from the gunmen who fired indiscriminately in anger after missing their targets.

Razak Yakubu who was on a working break to visit his family in the town was shot in the chest and died at spot.

He was a father to three and husband to two. Two other persons reportedly also suffered some injuries in the robbery shootings.

The family of the deceased in the petition to the chairman of the District Security Executive Committee (DISEC) said while they could not bring the relative back to life, they were demanding investigations into the incidents, and for justice to be served to the perpetrators.

The family also demanded investigations into the conduct of the police in the area. They claimed, already the district had recorded about four robbery incidents which have resulted in many deaths and lose of properties only this year and in all cases the police took no action.

They said they firmly believed the police have been compromised alleging further that in some cases, robbers were arrested and after a brief holdups released without prosecutions.

“There are many other instances of robbery and terrorism which took place within and around the vicinity of Walewale and claimed precious lives, which otherwise could be prevented with just a little amount of intelligence and action by the police. Unfortunately, however, none of these cases has registered a full investigation with the findings of the police service made available and in no single instance has the police made arrest of a single suspect”, the family noted.

The family further attacked the police saying they “believe that the sheer negligence and disregard for precious lives of the people” has contributed to the spate of robbery and murders in Walewale.

According to the family, they were requesting for feedback on preliminary investigations into the incident within a week period and the killers arrested and brought to book. They concluded that they intended to pursue the issue to the “national level and to its logical conclusion”.