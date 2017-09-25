Facts against Major Mahama ‘killers’ incorrect – Lawyer

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-09-25

The suspects have been arraigned before court for questioning <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506380924_871_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Lawyer for the 22 alleged killers of Major Maxwell Mahama, George Bernard Shaw says the facts sheet presented to the court against his clients is incorrect.

He argued at the Accra Central District court presided over by Mr Joshua Caleb Abaidoo on Monday that the facts needs to be amended to suit the true reflection of what really transpired on the fateful day.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr George Amegah, in response told the lawyer to exercise patience since the police were still awaiting the Attorney-General’s (A-G’s) advice on the case.

According to Kasapa FM’s court correspondent, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman the Judge, Joshua Caleb Abaidoo told the lawyer to wait for the right time to make his submissions known to the court.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Badu and Bismark Abanga were added to the twenty accused persons already in custody to make the number twenty two (22).

Hearing continues on October 10, 2017.

Background

The 22 accused persons, including the assembly member for Denkyira Obuasi, William Baah, and one female, Vivian Asahene, have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The police are still hunting for 13 people who are also suspected to have participated in the lynching of the military officer.

The facts, as presented by DSP Amegah, were that Major Mahama was the Commander of a military detachment stationed at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District in the Central Region to check illegal mining activities.

At 8 a.m. on May 29, 2017, Major Mahama, wearing civilian clothes but with his sidearm, left his detachment base for a 20-kilometre jogging.

The prosecutor said at 9:25 a.m., the military officer got to the outskirts of Denkyira Obuasi, where a number of women were selling foodstuffs by the roadside.

He stopped to interact with the women and even bought some snails, which he left in their custody to be taken on his return from jogging.

While he was taking out money from his pocket to pay for the snails, the woman from whom he had bought the snails and a few others saw Major Mahama’s sidearm tucked to his waist.

Soon after he left, one of the women telephoned the assembly member for Denkyira Obuasi to report what they had seen.

“Without verifying the information, the assembly member mobilised the accused persons and others, some now at large, to attack the military officer,’’ the prosecutor said.

He said the mob met Major Mahama near the Denkyira Obuasi cemetery and without giving him the opportunity to explain and identify himself, “attacked him with implements such as clubs, cement blocks and machetes, killed him and burnt a portion of his body.”