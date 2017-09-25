Enock Kwarteng happy to make Lique I bow for Nantes this season

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-25

Kwarteng has not played for the side since the start of the season due to injury.

Ghanaian youngster Enock Kwarteng is delighted to have featured for Nantes in the French Lique 1 for the first time this season.

Kwarteng, 25, has not played for the side since the start of the season due to injury.

However, the former France Under-20 defender tasted his first action for the side in their 2-1 win at Strasbourg on Sunday.

“I felt good, a little tired towards the end because it had been a long time since I had not played 90 minutes. It went back to the U-20s. There were good things and others not so good. We’re going to work with them in coaching. But we are very satisfied with the three points taken,” he said



“At first I had a little trouble getting into my game. They talked to me, I took my bearings. And it went better. I must continue to find my bearings. I also know that I will progress with this coach.

He added: “At the beginning of the week, the coach talked to me a lot. I felt it because during training, I was lined up with Leo (Dubois) and Nico (Pallois). In general, when you’re on the same team, they smell good.