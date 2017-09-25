ECOWAS winner of WAFU tourney – Bawumia

Ghana emerged winner after a 4-1 thrashing of rivals Nigeria. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506344016_190_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said as far as Ghana is concern, the winner of the just ended WAFU competition is the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Ghana hosted the 16-team competition which came to an end on Sunday with Ghana emerging winners after a 4-1 thrashing of rivals Nigeria.

Speaking at closing ceremony of the competition at the Cape Coast Stadium, Dr Bawumia lauded organisers for a successful tourney and reiterated the fact that government and the people of Ghana “feel highly honoured and proud to have hosted this tournament”.

“As far as Ghana is concerned, the winner of this tournament is ECOWAS,” Dr Bawumia stated, adding: “This tournament has showcased the brand of ECOWAS football to the rest of the world. This tournament brought together, some of the finest football talents in the sub-region. This tournament has the potential to accelerate the socio-economic integration of ECOWAS.”

