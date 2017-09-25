Don’t interfere in tertiary education – UCC Pro-Vice-Chancellor to government

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of University of Cape Coast, Professor George Kweku Toku Oduro, has asked the government to desist from interfering in the running of public universities.

The continuous interferences of governments in education, he explained is the reason for the poor state of educational delivery in the country.

Speaking on the theme, “Depoliticising Ghana’s Educational System: Towards a Policy Framework” at the biennial UTAG Congress and Handing Over Ceremony held at the University of Cape Coast, Professor Oduro indicated that political interferences have been the bane of the country’s sound education delivery process as politicians always want to tinker with polices just to satisfy their whims and caprices .

Stressing on the need for universities to remain autonomous, Professor Oduro said the various kinds of politics being practiced in the country is hurting the quality of education in the country.

He observed that vengeful politics, gendered politics, tribal politics among others continue to be used as cover-ups for individual agenda in harming good educational policies; a situation he added must be stopped for the country to gain optimum benefits from educational policies.

He explained that autonomy and academic freedom of institutions ought to be respected if the country also wants to get the best of returns from the educational institutions.

He also charged members of academia from allowing themselves to be used to satisfy partisan interest at the expense of the objective of the educational process and institution.