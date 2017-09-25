Delta appoints Shane Spyak as Staff Vice President of Sales

Business News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Delta Air Lines has appointed Shane Spyak as its new Staff Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAI).

Spyak will oversee Delta’s EMEAI sales organization with a specific focus on the region’s broad commercial activities.

Working alongside Delta’s European joint venture partners Air France KLM, Alitalia, and as well as Virgin Atlantic, he will be based at the Air France headquarters in Paris.

Spyak joined Delta in 2006, and has held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility across the Global Sales and International organizations, including Sales Strategy, Sales Development, and Sales Operations.

Prior to his promotion to Staff Vice President, he served as Managing Director – Latin America & Caribbean, overseeing all commercial activities in the region and playing a key role in building Delta’s commercial partnerships with GOL and Aeromexico.

His strong background in sales, international business, and partner development make him uniquely positioned to succeed in his new and expanded role.

Making the announcement, Corneel Koster, Delta’s Senior Vice President EMEAI said: “We are delighted to have Shane drive our sales efforts in the EMEAI region. His expertise and proven track record will play a key role in shaping our sales strategy in collaboration with our European partners.

Shane’s ability to work cross-functionally, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit, and customer focus will help strengthen Delta’s presence in the region and bring real benefits for passengers.”

Spyak’s appointment completes Delta’s leadership changes in the region with the recent appointment of Corneel Koster as Senior Vice President EMEAI and Dwight James Senior Vice President Transatlantic who has taken on additional commercial responsibilities.

Delta is the leading airline across the Atlantic with more departures, destinations and seats than any other airline.

About Delta

Delta Air Lines serves more than 180 million customers each year. In 2017, Delta was named to Fortune’s top 50 Most Admired Companies in addition to being named the most admired airline for the sixth time in seven years. Additionally, Delta has ranked No.1 in the Business Travel News Annual Airline survey for an unprecedented six consecutive years.

With an industry-leading global network, Delta and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to 315 destinations in 54 countries on six continents.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta employs more than 80,000 employees worldwide and operates a mainline fleet of more than 800 aircraft. The airline is a founding member of the SkyTeam global alliance and participates in the industry’s leading transatlantic joint venture with Air France-KLM and Alitalia as well as a joint venture with Virgin Atlantic.

Including its worldwide alliance partners, Delta offers customers more than 15,000 daily flights, with key hubs and markets including Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Seoul, and Tokyo-Narita.

Delta has invested billions of dollars in airport facilities, global products and services, and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground.

Additional information is available on the Delta News Hub, as well as delta.com, Twitter @DeltaNewsHub, Google.com/+Delta, and Facebook.com/delta.