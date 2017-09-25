Dancer jailed for impregnating minor

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

A 21 year old dancer who defiled and impregnated a 15 year old girl at Korle Gonno in Accra has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Samuel Aryee charged with defilement pleaded guilty. The medical report of the victim indicated she was two months pregnant.

The court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye convicted Aryee on his own plea.

When the court asked Aryee whether he has something to say before sentence was passed he admitted that he had gone against the law and adding that he will not repeat the act.

Aryee therefore prayed the court to tamper justice with mercy, adding “I will not do that again”.

The court said it had taken into consideration the plea of the accused, noting that the convict was young but; “the offence of defilement was a serious one and the minimum sentence was seven years. I therefore sentence you to seven years imprisonment in hard labour”.

The case as presented by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo is that the complainant is a businessman residing at Kwadaso Estate in Kumasi. The victim is the daughter of the complainant.

According to the prosecutor, the victim resides with her mother at Dansoman in Accra, whilst the convict resides at Korle Gonno.

The prosecutor said in June this year, Aryee went to Riches in Glory School, Dansoman to perform a dance during which he saw the victim and gave her his contact.

Later on the victim called Aryee and he asked her to meet him so he could send her to his house. The victim obliged and she went to stay with the convict for four days without the knowledge of the victim’s parent. Aryee had sexual intercourse with her.

Soon after her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), the convict called the victim again and she spent another four days with Aryee.

Prosecution said later the victim’s mother suspected the victim of being pregnant and when she quizzed her, she mentioned Aryee as the one responsible.

The complainant was informed about the victim’s predicament and he also reported the matter to the Police at Dansoman and a medical form was issued to him to send the victim to the hospital.

According to prosecution, the medical report indicated that the victim was two months pregnant. When accused was picked up by the Police he admitted the offence in his caution statement.