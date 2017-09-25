Confirmed: Gabby sponsored himself to 72nd UN General Assembly

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

It has finally been confirmed that private legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, sponsored himself to the 72nd United Nations General Assembly held in New York, USA contrary to claims he went on state sponsorship.

According to Joy Fm’s Manasseh Azure Awuni, Gabby has forwarded to him details of his plane ticket, hotel reservations and payments he made using his credit card.

He disclosed that the evidence to prove he sponsored himself was in response to a post questioning how non-government officials at the UN General Assembly were selected and who funded them.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko last week disclosed that he has been attending UNGA even before President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo became president.

He disclosed that he attended during the tenure of the late President John Evans Atta Mills and the immediate past President John Dramani Mahama but no one had qualms about it insisting that he will not stop under the current dispensation.

“This memory just popped up. 7yrs ago, when I was at the UNGA, no questions were asked. In fact no question asked in all the years I had been there. Today that my party is in power, I should stay away? Or is it that today, unlike before, I can no longer afford a return ticket and accommodation? I came under Mills, under Mahama, and won’t stop because Akufo-Addo is in power. By the way, I remain the publisher of the Statesman”