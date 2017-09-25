CIMG Marketing awards: Winning means more responsibilities – CIMG President

Business News of Sunday, 24 September 2017

The National President of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), Kojo Mattah, has said that winning awards places more responsibilities on the winners who must go the extra mile to maintain or improve the standards that enabled them to win in the first place.

He said awards are not given for the mere spectacle of it but to encourage eventual winners to work hard to sustain its commitment and dedication to customers.

According to him, the responsibility of meeting and going beyond client expectation should be the benchmark for all organisations.

He said this was necessary in an evolving world where clients are looking for value for money and cautioned organisations not to be complacent in meeting the demands of their customers but also work hard to sustain the relationship, adding that customers are likely to buy from companies that give them value.

Mr Attah who was speaking at the CIMG 28th annual marketing and performance awards in Accra urged marketers to continue using innovative ways to meet challenges, which he said will be judged by the standard and the problem it solves in the socio-economic development drive of the country.

To achieve this, he advocated for cause-related marketing as a tool that could push for the necessary change that will propel the country into the right direction.

He said the catalyst for national development is for companies to build strong collaborations with other companies which according to him goes beyond just professional achievements but to create a huge impact on economic development of the country.

When adhered to, he said, cause-related marketing will not only help change behaviours but will strengthen institutions and transform citizens into being socially responsible