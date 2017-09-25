Book on Mfantsipim’s dream unveiled

General News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Magnus Rex Danquah, a renowned businessman and CEO of RICS Consult has launched a book, “The Mfantsipim Dream” at the British Council Accra.

The launch of the book which was graced by the Omanhene of the Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, also had some dignitaries such as the Headmaster of Mfantsipim School, Mr. Barton Oduro, the administrative Bishop of the Methodist Church, Dr. Paul K. Boafo and the chairperson of the school’s PTA, Dr. Frank Adu-Asante.

The author, Mr. Rex Danquah described the book as a product of his unending inquisitiveness about Mfantsipim School.

“As a child I wanted to understand what Mfantsipim stood for, what it meant, I wanted to know the reason for the name, the reason for its emblem, I wanted to really understand why the people who started the school begun such a school,” he noted

Samuel K Nkansah, a lecturer with the department of English at the University of Cape Coast who also served as the chairman of the event stated that the book encouraged people to eschew selfishness and rather live life for the good of humanity.

“The destiny of Ghana is tied to the dream that Mfantsipim lives on. The selfless devotion of the founding fathers of Mfantsipim finds expression in Ghana’s journey through independence. This book provides a reflection for generations to review the dream of Mfantsipim as a catalyst for national cohesion and development. Reading “The Mfantsipim Dream” imbues one with the urge to live not for oneself but for the good of humanity,” he eulogised.

Enimil Ashon, the Executive Director for the Center for Communications and Culture, who reviewed the book, described it briefly and eloquently as



“The Mfansipim Dream is a treasure worth sharing and a gospel worth spreading.”

The writer of the book had also promised that 20 percent of the proceeds of the book would be given to the school’s PTA to help augment the smooth running of the school.

The PTA Chairman in expressing gratitude urged all well meaning people to purchase the book to help the school.

“I will urge everyone to buy a copy of the book for a worthy cause,” he appealed.

The ceremony ended with a Tripartite agreement signed among the Mfantsipim Foundation, the Mfantsipim PTA and the RexDanquah Legacy trust to ultimately help with the running of the school for the next century.