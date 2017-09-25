Aviation Training lnstitute to take off soon

Business News of Monday, 25 September 2017

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Aviation, Ghana

Plans are far advanced to establish an Aviation Training Institute to train more people to provide career opportunities in the industry.

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Aviation, who announced this, said the Ministry would also expand the existing Civil Aviation Training School and improve on the training programmes with other Ministries, ensuring customer satisfaction in the quest to make the country’s airport, user-friendly and reposition it to attract investments.

Madam Dapaah was addressing the Women in Aviation International (WAI), Ghana Chapter’s Second Girls in Aviation Day, to train and inspire the next generation of women in the industry.

The programme, which was patronised by about 120 girls from some selected Basic to Senior High Schools, also formed part of WAI’s dedication to highlight the career opportunities, as well as introduce the girls to the aviation profession.

Madam Dapaah stated that the outlook of the country’s Aviation Industry remained bright and it would create many job opportunities for the youth.

Premised on the theme: “Connect, Explore, Experience”, the event brought together industry players to take the girls through the requisite information in the Aviation industry.

Madam Dapaah said it was imperative to continually develop a strong core of aviation specialists and professionals, starting with the youth.

She said: “We need to ignite the passion for Aviation in our youth and excite them with dynamism and vibrancy of the challenges and opportunities in the Aviation sector.”

She said the Ministry had taken steps to ensure the realisation of the Government’s priorities through the construction, renovation and modernisation of the airports.

The Sector Minister said: “The contribution of the aviation sector is expected to rise in the future, in line with the strong demand for air travel in the country.

“There are training avenues in the aviation sector like the Ghana Civil Aviation Training Academy, which trains people in International Air Transport Association accredited courses, Air Traffic Management and many more.”

She said the country must continue to create labour policies that would guarantee young people with equal opportunities and adequate job security through the promotion of interest in aviation.

She urged the girls to be insightful, conduct research, visualise new ideas, make use of vital information and mobilise resources to create their own employment, saying, “The future of the industry depends on the youth like you”.

For her part, Mrs Juliet Aboagye-Wiafe, the President of WAI Ghana Chapter, urged the girls to participate in future programmes to understand how to follow their dreams through the mentoring sessions with role models.

She said the WAI annually organised the programme to market the opportunities in Aviation to multiply its cumulative impacts on girls, noting that the maiden event was held in 2016.

Women from Delta Airlines, Emirates and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority were present to take the girls through the mentoring session.